Even if you've never watched an episode of Jeopardy!, you probably know about it and probably know that you have to answer with a question. Its popularity isn't that surprising given that its current incarnation has been around since 1984 (although originally created in 1964). Today, the game has made the jump to mobile in the form of Jeopardy! World Tour [Free], and it's actually a good use of the IP and a pretty fun game in its own right. I've been playing the game on and off today, and I've been having quite a bit of fun with it. There are thousands of clues and categoriesâ€”from the general to the very specificâ€”which should keep you entertained. For instance, I played a round with a category called Awards and another where Truman Capote was his own category.

Since this is a free-to-play game, there are the usual shenanigans, but I didn't find the monetization obtrusive, and with every player getting three random power-ups at the beginning of each game (for instance the ability to remove one false answer), the game felt pretty fair. It is a really fast game, so don't expect to dilly dally around while playing it. And there are weekly global leaderboards for the competitive ones among you. Overall, if you enjoy trivia games, I'm pretty sure you'll have fun with Jeopardy! World Tour.