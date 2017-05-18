Everyone in the world of Clash of Clans [Free]is "patiently" waiting for the huge upcoming update to drop, but in the meantime, we got information about the latest balancing update, which will go live once the big update goes live. This round of buffs and additions focuses on powering late-game spells and helping make the grind through Town Hall level 9 more bearable. The update will add Clone Spell level 5 at Town Hall 11, with Clone Spell levels 1-5 seeing a buff. There will also be a Freeze Spell level 6 at Town Hall 11 and a Heal Spell level 7 at Town Hall 10. A 7th Gold Mine and Elixir Collector will be available at Town Hall 9 instead of Town Hall 10 as was the case before.

In addition, Bomb damage will see an increaseâ€”so one Bomb always destroys a Wall Breaker of equal levelâ€”and Balloon attack rate will see an increase. That's pretty much all the balance changes we're getting, but of course everyone is looking to see what the other part of the update will bring to the game. Hopefully, not much longer to wait.