Ragdoll games are always better than the sum of their parts, especially with younger players who enjoy seeing ridiculousness on screen. The upcoming Foolball combines ragdolls with a silly ball game where you and your opponent try to get the poor jester through the flaming hoops on each side of the (literal) court. Your frantic efforts are nothing but entertainment forÂ the visibly bored King, who's more interested in his food than your struggle to the (jester's) death.

The game will offer single player and local 2 player mode, many characters to unlock (the video shows a human versus a minotaur), and random level elements to spice up the game. If you want to offer any suggestions to the developer, head over to our Upcoming Games forum thread. The game is planned for summer release, so there's still time to help make Foolball the most foolish game ever.