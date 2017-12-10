The surprise release of Ace Attorney Investigations last week caps off a strong push by Capcom over the last couple of years to getÂ just about every entry in the series onto mobile devices. The mobileÂ ports have been excellent, offering crisp, high-resolution versions of the DS and 3DS cult hits. On top of that, they've been coming frequently enough that you might find yourself falling a little behind on picking them up, in fact. If that's you, you're in luck. To celebrate the release of the latest game, Capcom has cut the price of every last Ace Attorney game on the App Store and Google Play. This limited time sale is your chance to catch up on these great courtroom adventure games.

If you're using Google Play with an Android device, it's simple enough. All four of the titles available on Android have had their up-front price tag reduced to $11.99. On iOS, the games are sold with a slightly different structure. They usually charge $0.99 for the first episode, then sell the rest of the episodes a la carte or in one big package through IAP. What Capcom has done for this sale is to drop the initial episode's price to free, and reduced the cost of the IAP to unlock the full game for each. Prices are as follows, in US dollars:

Ace Attorney: Phoenix Wright Trilogy HD [Free] (Full Unlock $9.99)

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney [Free] (Full Unlock $11.99)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies [Free] (Full Unlock $11.99)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice [Free] (Full Unlock $11.99)

Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth [Free] (Full Unlock $11.99)

Those are really great prices for some really awesome games. I should note that while Capcom likes to err on the side of caution in its App Store descriptions and only claim support for the latest iOS version that was available when each app was last updated, all of the games apparently still work on iOS 11.Â It has also been pretty good about keeping them working, so I doubt they'll be abandoned anytime soon. It's uncertain how long this sale will go on for, so as usual you'd best grab what you want as soon as possible.