While it's possible it's already on your radar, a while ago now Metagame, Carbon Incubator and Tilting Point all got together to release the action RPG clicker game Tap Busters: Galaxy Heroes [Free] which plays a lot like your typical clicker but the amount of zany subsystems they've packed into the game is really sort of absurd. You tap to collect and upgrade practically everything you can think of inside of a space RPG to fight in-game bad guys and even other players.

An update that hit today added a new event system which includes, and I quote, "mega arena-style battles for galactic bestness" as well as the ability to go back and play previous arenas for rewards you might've missed out on (which seemed to be one of the main criticisms of the game). They've added an events system to give you even more things to do, and tie it all together with an in-game news feed so you don't miss out on any opportunities to wildly tap your phone for space loots.