Discord [Free], the chat platform for gamers of all platforms, continues to grow, and today the company announced that it currently has 87 million users, up from 25 million a year ago and from 45 million in May. That's a pretty substantial increase that shows Discord is on the right path. With 14 million daily active users and 6.25 million peak concurrent users, Discord is definitely the place to hang out if you're a gamer. Discord has even started hosting verified servers for some of the biggest games out there, like Fortnite, PUBG, Minecraft, Foxhole, and many more. Add to that video chat, screen share, and many other features that have gone live in 2017, and it's fair to say Discord is crushing it.

Our TouchArcade Discord has been doing great too. With hundreds of users hanging out across various channels, Discord is the place to be if you're a TouchArcade reader or just want to talk mobile gaming with others. We also have channels for some of the biggest games out there. Head this way to join our Discord server and enjoy what the platform has to offer (if you haven't already).