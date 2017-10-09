After a relatively short soft launch period, Taichi Panda 3: Dragon Hunter [Free] has spread its wings worldwide and is now available to everyone. The third game in the series brings much-improved visuals, a much larger world than before that also includes 360-degree battles, and a lot more. Taichi Panda 3 will feel more like an open-world game this time around since it brings to the series a seamless map, although I hope it doesn't also feel empty on the edges. And, as you probably guessed from the game's title, Taichi Panda 3 brings along huge dragons you can tame, ride, and use to take out everyone around you Game of Thrones-style.

The game has you picking a side this time around, so you'll beÂ joining one of two rival camps, each with their own unique characters. I'm sure the game also offers a ton of things to collect, things to kill, and things to kill and collect. And you can play with your friends too, taking the field with them against various bosses. The game is, of course, free-to-play, and it offers a Subscription for those who don't mind paying to get more out of a game.