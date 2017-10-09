I have absolutely loved playingÂ Forward Assault [Free] since its initial release on the App Store. In my opinion, it delivers a solidÂ CS:GO-like experience on mobile devices that few other iOS games can rival. Lucas Wilde has been busy working on big updates (simultaneously) forÂ Forward AssaultÂ and his other game,Â Bullet ForceÂ [Free]. Today, Forward Assault's update has arrived!

The new update includes a new (and large) map called "Arid", as well as multiple new weapons, including the RFB, M1014, Glock, and Tec-9. There are alsoÂ a variety of new skins to get your hands on if vanity is your thing. This update seems to have brought quite a few players to the game and there are more game lobbies available than ever. If you haven't tried outÂ Forward AssaultÂ yet, now is the time! Don't forget to take a peek at the game's forum thread to hear other people's impressions of the update or feel free to check out our guide for the game.