Indie developer Rusty Moyher and his studio Wild Rooster have announced the release date of the twitchy arcade game Train Bandit which is now set to arrive next week on October 12th. Developed during the 2017 Train Jam, Train Bandit is one of those left/right twitch games somewhat similar to Timberman and its ilk that has you playing as the titular bandit hopping back and forth between train cars taking out "The Law" that's trying to bring you down. Here's the brand new launch trailer for Train Bandit so you can see it in action.

We were able to check out a work-in-progress version of Train Bandit during GDC this past March, literally days after it had been conceived and built, and while it was originally pegged for a release in April Rusty has taken the additional time to polish up the experience for mobile. In addition it will be launching on Steam and Xbox One on the same day it arrives for iOS. That extra time has gone into adding additional enemy types as well as unlockable bandits and leaderboards to compete on. I'm crazy about these types of twitch high scoring games so I'll be looking forward to checking out Train Bandit next week.