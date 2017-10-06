I'm in Las Vegas this weekend at EVE Vegas, which lead to a pretty annoying scheduling issue that Jared and I just couldn't get time to record between both of us traveling. So, to have something in the feed we're flashing back to episode 172 of the TouchArcade Show, which is the podcast that we recorded immediately after Jared got a hands on with all the (then) just-announced iPhone 6, 6 Plus, and Apple Watch- Three big form factors that we've had for years now. Listen along and see how well our hot takes and first impressions aged all these years later.

