Owing to the fact it feels like there are billions of games on the App Store at this point, it's understandable that many titles throw in a multitude of new features in an attempt to innovate and stand out from the crowd. This is all well and good, but sometimes it's best when games go back to the basics, and Tales of the Tiny Planet [$0.99] was a fantastic example of this when it released last month. Simple one-touch gameplay was complimented brilliantly by clever level design and adorable graphics, which resulted in a glowing recommendation in our review shortly after launch. Personally, I cannot recommend Tales of the Tiny Planet enough, and if you missed the game on its initial App Store debut, the title is now on sale for only $0.99 for a limited time.

With sixty levels that slowly introduce quirky new mechanics, and angry enemy asteroids that are hell-bent on ruining the fun, Tales of the Tiny Planet is a bargain for a mere dollar, and should cater for those who value longevity, immersion and accessibility in a smartphone puzzle title. Whether you want to just kick back and play Tales of the Tiny Planet as a sort of meditative experience, or try for the time-based three star rankings for each level, there is something for everyone in this incredibly tight iOS puzzle package. Considering the developers have also been closely listening to feedback on our forum thread, I expect Tales of the Tiny Planet to grow into an even more essential purchase in the coming months, so there is no better time to pick up the game than during this limited time $0.99 promotion. If you'd like to join in the discussion, or find even more impressions on Tales of the Tiny Planet, orbit down to the game's forum thread and our lively Discord community.