Discord [Free] continues to rapidly grow both in terms of users and features, and today the browser and PC apps got a great addition that should help gaming communities grow faster. Starting today, every Discord user can use video and screen sharing; no longer do you have to just use voice and text as if this is the late 90s. Discord has made both screen sharing and video calling available at the same time, so you don't have to use two different menus to get to each one. There's even picture-in-picture support to allow you to video chat while doing other things in-app. If you want some help setting up the new features, head on over here.

We don't yet have these new Discord features on the mobile app, but hopefully iOS 11 will allow the developers to bring video and screen sharing to the app in the near future. I'm glad to see Discord continue to grow because it's become a great tool that allows gaming communities to interact much more easily. And these new tools will only help those communities expand. Our own Discord serverÂ has been growing steadily, and if you haven't joined it yet, head on over here to do so.