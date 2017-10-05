Old Man's Journey [$4.99] is a lovely game with beautiful visuals, and we really liked it in our review. In case you haven't played it, Old Man's Journey is an adventure game about an old man who goes on a journey that often touches on his past life, and it's been praised for how emotionally effective it is and for its gorgeous art. If you want to learn more about the game's art and the way its developers went about turning that art into a game, check out the GDC 2017 talk below called "Happy Inside the Box: The Art of Old Man's Journey." This talk offers a behind-the-scenes look at the game's art direction and the way the developers went about setting up their art pipeline so they would be able to produce art that scaled while still looking sharp.

I really enjoy watching talks like this one because they offer an insight look into game development that, in turn, helps me better understand game design decisions and restrictions. If you're interested in the story behind the development of this very successful and acclaimed game, spend the next hour watching this talk.

[via Gamasutra]