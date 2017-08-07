Dereliction is an upcoming real-time strategy game where you take command of a squad of space-based mercenaries. Your job is to find derelict vessels floating in space and clear them of hostiles so salvage operations can commence. The game is about clearing just such a vessel from an infestation of aliens who are none too pleased to get their eviction notice. The Dross are insect-like aliens that spawn like crazy near the power core of the dying spacecraft. When your team arrives, however, they will wake up plenty fast and you'll have a fight on your hands.

Gameplay will be squad-based combat where you clear and advance one airlock at a time. It's you and five mercenaries by your side. Going from room to room will provide a chance to rest, recover, and reload before you move on to the nextâ€”probably more sizableâ€”challenge. The ultimate objective is to get from one side of the derelict to the other to recover the command center and return power to the derelict.

When done well, squad-based RTS games are a heck of a lot of fun. Dereliction certainly looks like it is on track to deliver just that. There are a lot more images, videos, and GIFs in our forumsâ€”frequently added by the developer. A first-level demo is also nearly complete and you can sign up to check it out there.