Korean games publisher 4:33 Creative Lab recently announced their superhero MMO battler is coming west, and to mobile. DC Unchained, created in partnership with Warner Brothers, let's you form super-heroic groups from over 30 DC Universe heroes and villains. That's right, you can cape up as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Flash, the Joker, Lex Luthor, Harley Quinn and more. DC Unchained features three-on-three battles between heroes and villains in real time. The action will occur throughout Metropolis, Gotham City, and other recognizable locales.

DC Unchained will include not only player-versus-player battles, but also a story-based campaign and cooperative gameplay. If it sounds like Marvel Future Fight [Free] but with DC characters, well, that's because it probably is. Check out the trailer for some of the actual gameplay. We don't have any specifics on exactly when the game will hit the App Store, other than 4:33's vague "soon" in the trailer, but we'll let you know as soon as we do.