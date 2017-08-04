Soul Hunters [Free] from Lilith Games has seen a few collaborations with Ubisoft in the past. Ezio from Assassin’s Creed and the Prince of Persia have both already been added as heroes here. Rayman is now available as a DPS hero in Soul Hunters joining the over 50 hero pool. His abilities let you distract the enemies while damaging them with glove throwing and jumping on the enemy heads. The last time Rayman was in the news on iOS we had an update bringing ads to paid users as well.

You can check out the forum thread on Soul Hunters here. The free to play action CCG will now let you Ezio, Rayman, and Prince of Persia work together if that's something you've wanted in addition to the other heroes.