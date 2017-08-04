Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, or so they say. Pokémon Go [Free] must feel very flattered these days. We have another contender for the capture and collect a bunch of creatures genre taking the field soon. Nexoman is hitting the App Store on August 10th and will have you exploring a large game world full of over 300 monsters to combat, capture, train, and evolve. Lime Turtle Inc, the makers of the game, have been hard at work on the game for over two years and after a successful beta are ready to launch.

Lime Turtle is the team behind Micromon [Free] , another popular monster capture-and-collect game, so they've got some experience under their belts for this type of game. Unlike Micromon, Nexoman looks to be a premium game and will be priced at $3.

If you enjoy Pokémon Go and games like it Nexoman might be worth a look, and you don't have long to wait to take that look. Head over to our forums to track this one and get gameplay impressions once it releases.



  • darkfyra

    interesting,feel weird that you compare it to Pokémon GO instead of the main games,will it have iap,or fully premium?

    • Dema

      Both based on the beta test.

  • shining jade

    Hopefully premium no wifi locks .. can't trust premiums anymore it seems..

  • Robbie1350

    It's Nexomon FYI

  • Ernesto Ibarra

    Evocreo it's the best right now

    • Robbie1350

      Is*

    • melvin2898

      lol no

  • ac166

    This looks like another rehash of micromon (which already got released twice) anyone know if it's changed much?

    • melvin2898

      They look vastly different.

  • melvin2898

    I can't wait to play Nexomon!