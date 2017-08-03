The Walking Dead: March to War is getting closer to release, so it's ready for Android players to start pre-registering. As it always the case with pre-registrations, those who sign up will get an in-game "surprise" a few days after launch that will help them stay alive a little longer. Given that this is The Walking Dead universe, maybe you'll get a box of fresh human meat full of vitamins, proteins, and, perhaps, some bullets. So, go and pre-register for Android here. If you're an iOS players, you can't pre-register yet, but you can join an email list to get notified.

If you haven't been following our coverage of the upcoming game, TWD: March to War will have you and your friends fighting against other groups for dominance of the areas around DC and some famous landmarks (the White House, the Pentagon). The game uses a lot of art from the comic book and includesÂ some familiar storylines both from the books and the latest season of the TV Show. The game is soft launched in the Philippines, and you can head over to our forums to chat more about the game.