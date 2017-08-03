If you follow football (soccer for some of you), then you probably know Jurgen Klopp, the "slightly" eccentric coach of Liverpool FC and formerly of Borussia Dortmund. Apparently, Klopp has decided to become the a "brand ambassador" for the upcoming game Football Empire. Klopp will help the game developers improve theÂ Football Empire, although, as is always the case in situations like these, it's hard to tell how much help he'll actually be or whether all the developers need is his name in a story like this one. Football Empire will try and blend management with building strategy games, with the team facilities being the starting point for everything else. You'll need to be expanding your club grounds as you go along (probably similarly to games like Clash of Clans) and using those new facilities to improve your players' skills.

Football Empire's gameplay sounds like a fun mix of a light version of Football Manager and base building games. At the same time, it's very easy for games like these to "lose their way" and end up having boring gameplay cycles that quickly drive players away. If you want to check out the game early, you can sign up for the iOS or Android beta here.