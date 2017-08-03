After launching in Japan back in April and topping the charts, us Westerners finally have a chance to experience Egglia: Legend of the Redcap [$9.99], which missed our weekly out now post from last night but did eventually hit the App Store earlier today. With a development team comprised of folks who have had their hands in many famous RPG series over the years, Egglia: Legend of the Redcap has you playing as an elf named Chabo who mysteriously falls from the sky into the land of Egglia. The land has been broken into pieces by evil forces and those pieces have been sealed into special eggs, which only Chabo can open. You'll join up with a merry band of friends to travel the lands exploring, fighting, and rebuilding the land of Egglia one egg at a time.

There are a couple of different trailers for Egglia: Legend of the Redcap which we've posted in our previous coverage, but for the English language launch the developers have actually created a whopping 18-minute video showing the entire first quest of the game being played. If you really want a taste of what Egglia is like, hunker down somewhere quiet and check out this video.

I've only played through about as far as that video above shows, but already I can tell you that I'm absolutely adoring Egglia: Legend of the Redcap. There's a fly in the ointment though. Despite being a fully premium game with no IAP, Egglia does still require a persistent internet connection. Depending on your situation this can be either a minor annoyance or an absolute deal-breaker. I'm in the former camp as I'm generally near internet at all times, but for many people who commute on subways or enjoy playing games on camping trips or otherwise don't have readily accessible internet this can be a real stopping point. While the connection requirement doesn't bother me personally, it greatly bothers me that people might be missing out on what is seemingly a phenomenal new mobile RPG because of it.

Online connection issue aside I think there is a ton to be excited for in Egglia: Legend of the Redcap. While the game's forum thread is filled with comments, the majority are people upset with the online requirement. However, those who have done the courtesy of leaving actual game impressions have had really positive things to say, so it's definitely worth checking out that discussion if you're interested in Egglia.