After launching in Japan back in April and topping the charts, us Westerners finally have a chance to experience Egglia: Legend of the Redcap [$9.99], which missed our weekly out now post from last night but did eventually hit the App Store earlier today. With a development team comprised of folks who have had their hands in many famous RPG series over the years, Egglia: Legend of the Redcap has you playing as an elf named Chabo who mysteriously falls from the sky into the land of Egglia. The land has been broken into pieces by evil forces and those pieces have been sealed into special eggs, which only Chabo can open. You'll join up with a merry band of friends to travel the lands exploring, fighting, and rebuilding the land of Egglia one egg at a time.

There are a couple of different trailers for Egglia: Legend of the Redcap which we've posted in our previous coverage, but for the English language launch the developers have actually created a whopping 18-minute video showing the entire first quest of the game being played. If you really want a taste of what Egglia is like, hunker down somewhere quiet and check out this video.

I've only played through about as far as that video above shows, but already I can tell you that I'm absolutely adoring Egglia: Legend of the Redcap. There's a fly in the ointment though. Despite being a fully premium game with no IAP, Egglia does still require a persistent internet connection. Depending on your situation this can be either a minor annoyance or an absolute deal-breaker. I'm in the former camp as I'm generally near internet at all times, but for many people who commute on subways or enjoy playing games on camping trips or otherwise don't have readily accessible internet this can be a real stopping point. While the connection requirement doesn't bother me personally, it greatly bothers me that people might be missing out on what is seemingly a phenomenal new mobile RPG because of it.

Online connection issue aside I think there is a ton to be excited for in Egglia: Legend of the Redcap. While the game's forum thread is filled with comments, the majority are people upset with the online requirement. However, those who have done the courtesy of leaving actual game impressions have had really positive things to say, so it's definitely worth checking out that discussion if you're interested in Egglia.



  baldeagle86

    Very curious for the reason of online. Is it multiplayer, gacha style rewards, just tracking players stats? Will pick it up since it's not an issue for me but it sucks for those that can't be fully online all the time.

    Jan Daryll Palanca

      Its for piracy reasons I'm sure~
      Since they already said there won't be any in app purchases.

      Lickzy

        Thanks. I had the same question and your response seems plausible.

        Good old Jaibreakers, ruining it for the rest of us

    CD Baksu

      This whole always online against piracy is a moot point already. Jailbreaking is worse and worse now-a-days, hackers are falling behind. It's a shame the devs chose this path rather than have more paying customers, myself included. Such a deal-breaker.

      Sometimes circumstances make it so that you don't always have a connection. I only hope this online-only for premium games trend doesn't start sticking, otherwise the platform will be pretty much dead.

      Lickzy

        Go tell UsTwo it's a moot when roughly 60% of iOS installs for Monument Valley were pirated and 95% of android installs (you read that right) were pirated. It's far from moot.

        It's unfortunate that devs must put safeguards in place to protect their creations but the reality is this: if you really want to play the game you will buy it, find a connection and enjoy it. Simple.

        The same type of people who complain about the constant connection would complain about the price if connection wasn't part of the conversation. $10? zOMG so much teh monies!!!!11111

        People today are so spoiled by the convenience of mobile games that are console quality and feel entitled to infinite playtime, anywhere.

        In my 30 years of gaming, I never once complained that I couldn't walk down the street or ride the bus and take my TV, a power source, SNES and a copy of Super Mario RPG with me.

        If I have to sit around and enjoy Egglia in the comfort of my home and wifi, so be it.

      Fade to Slack

        It's a balancing issue due to some choices that they probably committed to during development. There are timers, energy, and energy refills at play. I'm two hours in and waiting on my companions' energy to regenerate.

        It appears more in the realm of poor design choice than actual DRM.

    Fade to Slack

      It appears that it's actually a balancing issue. Egglia, though premium, has a few free-to-play style hangups like timers and energy. It keeps people from continuously manipulating their clocks to cheat the system.

      Unless they plan on making multiplayer elements in the future, though, these freemium elements are really just a bottleneck to enjoyment.

  Repulsa

    This game is amazing, it kinda reminds me of rune factory at times I highly recommend it. yes the online only sucks but it's well worth the price

  Dema

    Any multiplayer components?

    linkpf

      Yeah you can make friends with people and send gifts i think and these lotto tickets I'm not sure how those work yet though. not sure if there is more than that.

  Gabe Santos

    would totally play this if there wasnt an online requirement

  Airpegy

    I don't like this game ! Waiting for an refund and looking foward to deleting it

    Lickzy

      Can you share what you dislike about it specifically that makes you want to delete it?

  pouffie

    It reminds me of legend of mana on playstation, good stuff! Too bad about the online requirement, I will unfortunately pass

  Debjyoti Banerjee

    Music is awesome...