Guilds are big in games, they build a community and often keep players coming back long after the shine wears off. Angry Birds 2Â [Free] turned two last weekend and decided to get in on the guild action with the recently releasedÂ Clans update. The Clans update lets you team up with friends to attack new challenges and earn some rewards. The first such opportunity is the clan-streak challenge which rewards the whole group for completing win streaks and earning points. The more points earned, the better the reward. Humans being humans, there will undoubtedly be plenty of competition to climb the clan rankings.

It's worth noting that you'll need to earn some XP and get to Star Level 7 before you unlock the clan content. At that point you can either create a clan for 350 gems or join an existing one. Want to clan up with other TouchArcade readers? Head to our forums and get your group on.