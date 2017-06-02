Ahhh the Friday before WWDC! With preparations to be made to head to San Jose on Sunday, this podcast is a few minute short but we still hit all the big news stories of the week along with a few tiny predictions for WWDC. As far as game discussion is concerned, three big ones sucked up tons of our time: Crazy Taxi Gazillionaire [Free], Bouncy Hoops [Free], and Yankai's Peak [$1.99].

Don't forget to shoot us emails with any questions, feedback, or anything else relevant or irrelevant to podcast@toucharcade.com. We read 'em all, and love decoding messages written entirely in emoji. As always, you can listen to us with the links below... And if you like what you hear, please subscribe and/or drop us a review in iTunes. Much appreciated!

Patreon backers get access to a ultra-rad video version of the podcast, which you can view by clicking here. It includes us playing the games we're talking about as we're talking about them, and other fun surprises.

