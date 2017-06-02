The Quest HD [$7.99], which actually isn't even called The Quest HD anymore because developer Redshift renamed it simply The Quest and then renamed the original The Quest and its many expansions to The Quest Classic but I didn't want to be any more confusing than I need to be and since this is the HD remake of The Quest I'm just going to go ahead and call it The Quest HD anyway… ahem, where was I? Oh yeah, The Quest HD has already received a lengthy expansion with Islands of Ice and Fire [$3.99], which was an HD remake of an existing expansion, but as was hinted at last month long-time The Quest expansion creator Zarista Games has been hard at work on a brand new expansion specifically for The Quest HD called The Quest - Thor's Hammer [$2.99], which just arrived in the App Store today.

As with Islands of Ice and Fire, Thor's Hammer can be played as a standalone game from scratch or you can import it into the main The Quest game and use your existing character to play through it by going to Mithria harbor in the game and talking to captain Hanty and selecting "Thor's Hammer" as your travel destination. There's so much dang content in the normal The Quest that I can't even wrap my head around trying to dive into any expansions just yet, but if you're one of those who has devoured all the available content so far and are craving more, definitely give Thor's Hammer a look and see what folks are saying about it in our forums.