Appsolute Games and Huijaus Studios have been working on their stealth-action puzzler Mr. Future Ninja for a while now, but the wait is soon to end. Mr. Future Ninja will release on iOS and Android on June 15th. To commemorate the release date announcement, the companies have released a brand-new trailer showing off more of the game. Get a first look at it below:

Mr. Future Ninja will have you utilizing the abilities of several different ninjas in order to advance through the myriad levels you're given. You'll be helping the last remaining ninjas fight against the massive corporation set to clone them and offer ninjas as servants to humanity. Remaining out of sight and combining different abilities is key to success, and you can either combine or split up the group in order to help take on certain challenges. This has looked rather promising since the game first showed up last year, and we'll only have a couple more weeks to wait before stealth ninja puzzle action is here for us all.