Loveshack Entertainment has announced that Framed 2 has a release date: June 14th. The original game was a rather creative concept where you rearranged comic panels in the proper way to advance the narrative. The sequel boasts a new Chinese locale, with the same core mechanic involving rearranging panels to form the proper sequence of events. The game starts off with a familiar-looking gentleman with sunglasses and a suit on the run from the cops, but as Framed [$3.99] players should expect, that might not be the only perspective you get in this game. Loveshack has released a new trailer for Framed 2 showing off the game:

While a keen-eyed viewer may notice that there is conspicuously zero mention of the game's platform in the trailer, or on the game's website, Framed 2 has been demoed on iOS devices, such as the big ole iPad Pro:

Thank you @gamedeets for choosing to cover Framed 2! We had so much fun at @BitSummit. 🕶 🍙 🎮https://t.co/PKc066iw6U pic.twitter.com/f2bQJZZsOR — Loveshack (@LoveShackers) May 26, 2017

Framed originally released on iOS but eventually came to other platforms like Android, so it'll be interesting to see on just which platforms you'll be playing this on at release. I had one of the few lukewarm reviews of the original Framed, so I'm curious to see what the sequel does with the mechanic.