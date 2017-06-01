As we wrote about a few months ago, Handelabra Games, of Sentinels of the Multiverse fame, is now working on porting the baseball dice and card game Bottom of the 9th to mobile. Now, we have the first screenshots from the game in action, and they look pretty good. You can see in the screenshots how you can try and bluff your way to victory by tricking your opponent into thinking you're going for a completely different pitch or swing. And with each player having all kinds of skills and traits, you're guaranteed to have to think before you swing.

Players have all kinds of different skills and powers, so you'll be able to adjust your line-up to your playstyle. We still don't have any information on a possible release date, but I like what I'm seeing so far. Go here to check out more screenshots of Bottom of the 9th.