There are few games as hot as Playerunkown's Battlegrounds right now, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that Wizard Games is trying to bring that recipe to mobile in a new game called Guns Royale: Blocky Battlegrounds. According to the thread in our Upcoming Games forum, the game will be a multiplayer battle-royale style game that draws inspiration from the Hunger Games and Playerunknown's Battlegrounds. If you don't know anything about the latter, all the players start at pretty much the same time and try to find the best gear and take out all the other players.

As you can tell from the trailer, the game will be top-down, which should work better on mobile than trying to go with an FPS-style game. The game is still in development, and you can hop over to our forum thread and offer suggestions to the developers.