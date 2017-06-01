Bethesda's Elder Scrolls: Legends [Free (HD)] CCG continues to hop from platform to platform, and today was the turn of Android. Starting today, you can download the game for free from Google Play and enjoy some cross-platform matches. If you haven't heard about the game yet, Legends offers PvP and PvE content and has some interesting mechanics. The game requires Android 4.4 or higher, so keep that in mind if you're planning on downloading it. If you're new to the game, Bethesda offers some pretty good videos that should help you get into the game faster and build strong-enough decks to compete.

As for those waiting for the phone version of the game, Bethesda announced that the game will be available on mobile phones "early this summer." So, perhaps we'll get it at some point in June. Enjoy Elder Scrolls: Legends, Android players.