Supercell continues to inject new cards into Clash Royale [Free], and this time around it is the Night Witch's turn. The Night Witch is a new Legendary that costs 4 Elixir to deploy, is unlocked in Frozen Peak (Arena 8), and is a single-target melee troop that does high damage and can take some punishment too. Her hit speed is 1.5 seconds and takes 1 second to deploy. What does she do, you ask? The Night Witch summons 2 Bats every 5 second and summons four Bats when she goes to meet her maker. Since she can't attack any air troops, she can be easily countered with units like Minions, although her Bats can hit air targets.

A good way to play her is protecting her with a tank and letting her deploy her Bats, which are especially effective against troops that only target buildings. If you want to counter her, an Executioner can do a pretty good job as can Poison. What do you think of the Night Witch? Fun or meh?