It's Wednesday again, and this week the big day of game releases falls on a particularly special day, Speak in Complete Sentences Day. Apparently, this pseudo-holiday is to pay homage to speaking (or writing) in complete sentences instead of using text message shorthand, emoji, and other common forms of communication these days. In the age of covfefe, we need days like today. Anyway, as usual, there's tons of new games to sort through today, including a few we've been following for a while from our upcoming games forum.
Here's all the new games that have been posted to our forums:
- Blasting Balls (by Dumadu Games)
- Blocky Pirates (by Full Fat)
- Bouncy Geometry Ride (by Dumadu Games)
- Brain Fitness - Gym for the brain (by Makerov Anton)
- Cage Away (by YINJIAN LI)
- Cash Reward RPG DORAKEN (by DORAKEN.inc)
- Castleparts (by Pixelpocalypse Games)
- Chichens (by HyperBeard Games)
- Chip Master : Tap Park (by yujeun jeoun)
- Coin Master (by Moon Active)
- Deadtale Online: Hide & Escape (by Hyojung Kim)
- Defend the Brain (by Pixel Bistro)
- Devil Zombies - Shooting Game (by Dumadu Games)
- Don't Touch The Lava (by AppVant Garde Games)
- Double Rush - Endless Arcade (by LigaSoft)
- Draw a line adventure (by Two Hands Lab)
- Dream Chase (by Dumadu Games)
- Dream Pinball (By Mudotek Mobile Games)
- The Emoji Quiz - guess words from emojis keyboard (by UAPP)
- Escape Game Lynx Wildcat (by ajazgames)
- Euclidean space fighter (by Benjamin Kistler)
- Family Feud Live! (by Umi Mobile Inc)
- Fancy Dogs - Puzzle & Puppies (by Genix Lab)
- Fresh Golf (by Mpeople)
- Gatecrasher (by Scraping the Barrel)
- Hoppity Hop (by ItsAllGoodGames)
- KOF'98 UM OL (by FingerTips)
- Level 24 (by Super Mad Games)
- Line 798 (by vCube Game)
- LoliRock (by Bulkypix)
- Maze Bandit (by Gamestone)
- The Melding - A Number Logic Puzzle (by Steve Snyder)
- My Colony (by Ape Apps)
- Neighbours from Hell - Season 1 (by THQ Nordic GmbH)
- The Night Shift (by Brackish Games)
- Poly Crack (By Eternal Studio)
- Predynastic Egypt (by Ilya Terentev)
- Quazzel Quiz: Speak your answer (By Matthias Graffe)
- Rocklien Run - Endless Space Runner (by Comicorp Worlds)
- Spinnerz (by KasSanity)
- Spinor (by Bluewater Publishing)
- Stolen Thunder - A Unique Action Puzzle Adventure (by Jason Nowak)
- Summoner Fantasy (by Xu Lin)
- SUP Multiplayer Racing (by Oh BiBi)
- Tap Drift - Wild Run Car Racing ( by Cyber Designz)
- Topslot Slotmachine (by PKSoft)
- Township (by Playrix Games)
- Treasure Miner 2 - The next mining adventure ( by York Burkhardt )
- Valhalla Match 3 (by The Logic House)
- Wild Angry Animal Bear Simulator 3D (by Cyber Designz)
- Word Galaxy - Play Word Puzzle, Play Trivia Puzzle (by Gioco Studio)
- World of Commanders (by NtoSGames)
- YANKAI'S PEAK. (by Kenny Sun)
- Zombie Universe (by Haiyan Fu)
Stay tuned for a full roundup later this evening!
ste86uk