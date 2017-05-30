I've been a fan of The Sandbox series ever since the first entry in the series launched in 2012, as the unbridled freedom to do anything with a number of elements and tools at your disposal was extremely engrossing and perfectly suited to the iPhone's unique attributes. The sequel, titled The Sandbox Evolution [Free], has received periodical updates throughout its eleven month lifespan, and PixOwl's impressive commitment to its flagship title has seen tanks, zombies, and even Shrek enter the fray. Tomorrow marks the latest addition to The Sandbox Evolution, with an update bringing some complex contraptions that will cause even more chaos in your eclectic sandbox world.

In what has been dubbed the Brainiac Update that will launch on May 31st, PixOwl have added the aforementioned contraptions that can adapt to fit blueprints for vehicles such as the Tortodrone, Spaceship, Deathbomber and Megadrill. As well as this, new multi-pixel combinations are now available to create, and seven new textures are included to make the Braniac-controlled structures even more personalised and awesome to look at. Two campaigns are also added to detail the new Brainiac crafting process; while this latest update for The Sandbox Evolution may not have the big name support of Pac-Man or the meme potential of Shrek, it's nothing if not filled to the brim with content for any eager creators out there. Download the Brainiac Update for The Sandbox Evolution when it launches tomorrow, and share your thoughts and creations on the game's forum thread.