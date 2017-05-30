It's not an exaggeration to say that most superhero fans are anxiously waiting to watch the new Wonder Woman movie. It shouldn't surprise anyone, then, that the latest Injustice 2 [Free] update has added more Wonder Woman content to make all of you Wonder Woman fans happy. Specifically, update 1.4 has added two new Wonder Woman cards based specifically on the movie. These new cards are the Silver Tier Amazon Wonder Woman and the Gold Tier Mythic Wonder Woman. As you can see from the trailer, the two new costumes look pretty cool in-game. Each new Wonder Woman version has, of course, a full set of Gear for you to earn (grind).

If you want to earn the Silver Amazon Wonder Woman Movie card, you have to complete your daily objectives. And if you aren't afraid of spending money, you can grab the Mythic Wonder Woman in the store now. Version 1.4 also adds Supergirl and two versions of Poison Ivy, although I think most players will be more interested in the Wonder Woman cards. The update is live now.