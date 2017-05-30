If you feel like rolling, dodging, brawling, and—primarily—shooting everything around you, the upcoming Bacon May Die might be for you. Bacon May Die is looking for testers (guinea pigs) in our forums, and if you like what you see in the trailer below, you should roll over to our Upcoming Games forum thread and apply. The game comes from the developers of Iron Snout, but this game looks even more fun. You'll be using multiple melee and ranged weapons and tapping and swiping to kill every creature that comes your way.

You'll also get all kinds of silly costumes for your protagonist, which will make for even sillier videos. The game has only one endless level at the moment, but the developer plans to add ways to transition to different environments. If Bacon May Die looks interesting, hop over to our forum thread and apply for the beta.