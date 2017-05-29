There is going to come a day very soon where many classic iOS games are going to disappear because they aren't updated to 64-bit. The good news is that we're seeing a wave of games getting 64-bit maintenance updates. One of the more notable games out there that has been saved is Waking Mars [$4.99], the 2012 TouchArcade Game of the Year. Thankfully, Tiger Style Games has gone ahead and updated Waking Mars to support 64-bit, and fix the support for Japanese-language text.

This means that most of the recent TouchArcade Games of the Year are all good to go for the future until some random iOS update surely breaks them. 2009's Spider: The Secret of Bryce Manor [$1.99 / $1.99 (HD)], 2010's Space Miner - Platinum Edition [$3.99], 2011's Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP [$3.99], and 2012's Waking Mars. 2013's Ridiculous Fishing [$2.99] needs an update for 64-bit compatibility.