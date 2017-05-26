It's a wrap for us this week here at TouchArcade, and provided nothing crazy happens in the world of iOS gaming, we'll see you again on Monday morning for Shaun's Update Mondays and Tasos's Touchstone Tavern Hearthstone [Free] roundup before diving in head-first to whatever awesome mobile games get released and whatever rad looking mobile games are coming soon. We've been doing this for years now, and to keep doing what we're doing, we need your help. Whether you're here for our game reviews, to read about upcoming games, find games on sale, listen to our podcast, or participate in your community, we're glad to have you. If the feeling is mutual, which I hope it is, there's a few things you can do to help keep TouchArcade alive in this weird changing world of mobile gaming, which for numerous reasons has jeopardized the future of third party editorial sites like ours.

1523002_484500591661776_1323592273_o-3-300x352First off, and the easiest, tell your friends about TouchArcade. Practically everyone has a smartphone now, and as Pokemon Go [Free] has shown, even total non-gamers are playing mobile games. If you see your friends have a bunch of junky games on their phone, they'd probably appreciate learning about a site and community like ours where they can find good stuff to play. Tell them about our podcast, encourage them to register for our forums, whatever you're comfortable with. Organic growth via trusted word of mouth is the best way to get other great people onto our little island of appreciating great mobile games, which really just makes things better for everyone.

Another easy thing you can do is if you read something on TouchArcade that you like, share it out to your online friends via Twitter or Facebook or posting the article on Reddit. Most of our traffic comes from Google, which means our top trafficked stories are consistently about (often dumb, or otherwise generally uninteresting) popular stuff. Shaun's RPG Reload series, which I think is some of the best content we put out, are always among our worst performing articles. I'd love if that eventually changed, but in order to get there, we need to depend on our core community of readers who I know appreciate our long-form content to help spread the word. Even a few people sharing those articles makes a significant difference.

A lot of people seem to discover TouchArcade via our podcast, and both subscribing and leaving us an iTunes review helps us appear higher in the iTunes charts and search results. Also, going back to my first point, in telling your friends, if you know someone who listens to a lot of gaming podcasts, it'd be great if you could recommend they check out ours.

All of those things can be done at no cost to you, and with practically no effort. If you want to help TouchArcade even further, these days we're primarily supported by Patreon. We're still a long way from our original goal which would allow us to do all sorts of stuff like creating even more content, cover even more events, and potentially even explore the feasibility of updating the existing app or creating an entirely new one. TouchArcade gets millions of visitors a month, and (as of this writing) barely over 500 of those people are Patreon backers. We'd love to see that number increase, as every dollar contributed directly goes back to making this site more awesome. Think of it as a magazine subscription, but you get way more than just one outdated issue a month.

Even if you're not willing to do any of this, thanks for visiting TouchArcade. We'll see ya' next week.

  • callmesteam

    Easily my favorite app is TouchArcade. Great podcast too. Happy to share and donate. Thanks guys.

  • runesnatcher

    If you are looking for a Christmas gift for the gamer in your life, why not support this site in their name?

  • SatanicWampa

    For me, Touch Arcade is like the IGN of mobile. I seriously wouldn't have discovered, much less even bought like 90% of my phone games if not for this site. Totally an invaluable resource for anyone remotely interested in playing worthwhile games on their phones or tablets.

    • Anotherkellydown

      +1

    • lezrock

      +1

    • Abz Productions

      +1

  • Dragan

    If so many people, including myself, are enjoying T.A. and so little of them seem to care about supporting the service then maybe it's time to make it a payed app.
    It could also help to give a iap (subscription) option since a lot of people are still hesitant to make financial transactions over the internet, I'm one of them. But if I could help through a iap I would be glad to do so. I would only expect more reviews.
    Furthermore I think it's ridiculous that Apple don't support a site which stimulates the sales of games so much. They reap the benefits without any investment. If T.A. and Pocket gamer wouldn't exist then a lot of releases would stay unnoticed.

    • Amenbrother

      Totally agree make a paid app or put a IAP in this one and I would be happy to help.

      • Tallgeese

        Sorry, as nice as an idea as that would be as far as I know, the TA app cannot be updated to include that feature.
        .
        TA's app-store-like (non-rogue-like) feature eventually became a no-no on the app store but fortunately Apple has not removed it entirely. In addition, Apple gets 30% of whatever purchases are made in the app store, so 30% or your hypothetical in-app donations would be given to the... 11th largest corporation by revenue, something it no-no needs.
        .
        I know what you're thinking, "but, Tallgeese, isn't a 'no-no' a double negative, therefore making it a positive?" And that I question I must only answer with a riddle, "If you could see the zenith of the highest mountain from the very bottom of the Earth, would there still be a reason to climb to the precipice, keeping in mind that the high ground is indeed the superior sniping and lightsaber defensive position?" Therein you must clearly see the folly of your quest, Gogmagog. For mankind shall never allow for a giant such as ye to tower over him in any pursuit other than your own crystalline awareness of intellectual and ontological purity.
        .
        And, really, who names their child "Gogmagog?" Parents these days...

    • ROGER-NL

      Yeah, I wanna pay via the TA app, make this happen please.

  • loox

    Ok. I just subscribed to the podcast and left a review.

    How could I not when you two just took the cutest picture ever!!??!!

  • TechUser2011

    I don't understand why TA needs direct sponsorship. You're a sister site of MacRumors, right? They don't ask for direct donations. And I see as many ads on TA as I do on MacRumors.

  • http://www.wavelightgames.com/ WaveLightGames

    Increased my pledge amount. You guys are the only some indie devs like myself even get noticed in the app store.

  • DeNappa

    "potentially even explore the feasibility of updating the existing app or creating an entirely new one."
    As if Apple would allow that ;(

  • Luigi_Mario

    I'd recommend biting the bullet on sponsored content and/or something like Amazon product recommendations. As long as it's properly labeled, I don't think there's much of a downside.

    • Tallgeese

      Kickstarter something nuts!

      ... Either the thing you're kicking is nuts or the digital reward is digital peanuts... Either way please put me down for "holding hands for the poor."

  • profhuggybear

    Ok I just tried three times to sign up for the patron and give you guys some money with no luck. Kept getting an error saying I needed to try a different browser. I'm on my phone and can't give you guys some money?!

    Please look into it. I really enjoy your site and want to support the work you do. I'll check back tomorrow.

  • mark@hollyandsmith.com

    Same here I've tried a number of times to join from my phone but always get an error message after I confirm

  • thumbs07

    I told my non-IOS loving friend. He raised an eyebrow.

  • Spudboy

    If you are ever able to update the app. Include a 'tip jar'. I tip the developer of Downcast often. That's how I hear the podcast.

  • Baron Cappuccino

    Like a few others here, I just tried to sign up for Patreon, but I have to wait till tomorrow to continue on my laptop. Patreon's flaws aren't TA's fault, but if any organization needs its fundraising to be mobile- iOS even- compatible, it's TA. I wonder if that's holding back recruits?

  • Baron Cappuccino

    I figured it out. After you get rejected, go to safari and the patreon page should be on top. Go into the menu and find where you can set up payment sources. In my case, I chose PayPal. Get that done and then go back to TA here, because patreon won't have you supporting anything. Choose the link here and pick your donation again. This time it will work.

  • lezrock

    Awesome work and dedicated mobile gaming journalism guys. Keep it up. It's much needed!

    • lezrock

      Flatr is a thing here in germany.

  • Shkrbby

    This app and its website are not bad in its current capacity, however I believe that it could be made even better with much more diverse content, at least for us oldies. For example, why not have a regular, say monthly, feature where you go behind the scenes of gaming to bring us indepth interviews with the devs and/or indie labels? Who they are, where they live, what's their studio is like, what apps do they use, where do they source they ideas/inspirations from? Who knows it might inspire some Flappy Golf playing schoolie into developing the next Imbroglio.

  • runesnatcher

    Come on people - put your money to work for what you love. Chip in!

  • rezn

    I increased from a $5 a month contributor the last couple years to a $10 lover of all things TA. Thanks for kicking ass again and again.

  • wasabipeas

    I love you touch arcade ! I feel however ,having to sign up for patron and having to subscribe would put a lot of people off ! have you thought of trying a fund raiser or kickstarter style ,one of payment system ? similar to what wiki have done . either way , best app ever !

    • MrBreitling

      Too many people today thinks that everything is free...

  • Stronsay

    I would like to help but am too wary due to previous bad experience with this type of internet transaction.

    • MrBreitling

      Use Paypal, it never goes wrong.

      • Stronsay

        My Paypal had to be closed. There is nothing which can't be hacked. All I have left is Appstore, and that makes me nervous, but I would support IAP funding as others have suggested.

  • gmattergames

    Perhaps this has already been asked, by why can I not support TA via IAP? I'm sure it's been considered and assume there is a good reason, but it seems like a missed opportunity, but I think lots of folks would like to support but hesitate because the signup seems like a hassle.

    • Anova

      It was answered above, the short answer is that apple won't let them update their app because it violates new rules, were lucky it wasn't pulled all together.

      • gmattergames

        My bad, bummer.

      • MrBreitling

        The signup is easy, Go Go!!

  • Sleepy Mouse

    Thanks for letting us know, you guy's are so popular it's easy to assume you've got no worries. I'm surprised to read this but completely understand that things change and sometimes you need a boost. Will definitely be putting the word around. Keep us updated as there's no way we want TouchArcade to disappear!

  • cameron331

    Someone has to pay for Eli's trip to the Bahamas.

    • http://toucharcade.com Eli Hodapp

      Yes, Blizzard.

  • https://www.readthispost.com/ Stalyn

    Will do.

  • http://www.witenoiz.com DarkHalf

    Can't help but wonder what you're thinking about in that photo ðŸ˜€

    You guys ever considered doing a monthly (digital) magazine? Maybe also incorporating retro gaming to expand the readership a bit. There's plenty of distribution platforms and it could help with funding.

    Retro games could cover those on iOS, modern handheld systems like Switch/3DS/Vita and naturally the wealth of classic handhelds from the past couple of decades.

    I'll happily contribute from time to time if you like. I have a good collection of modern and retro systems, I'm a developer and serial waffler ðŸ˜‰

  • Jerutix

    You should add the Twitch Prime thing to this post (maybe in the title). I'll need a reminder to resubscribe every month!