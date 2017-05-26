Telltale has announced that the second episode of Guardians of the Galaxy [$4.99] will be available on June 6th. After Thanos played a huge role in episode 1, episode 2, "Under Pressure" (after episode 1 was titled "Tangled Up in Blue," expect more song references) will feature a story delving into Rocket Raccoon's past. Plus, with the strange relic that they got from the first episode, that's sure to play a rather interesting role in the affairs of this episode...

While the mobile release timing has a bit of entropy to it (sometimes appearing a couple of days after the release on other platforms, such as on the Thursday of that week), hey, at least there's no Batman [$4.99] type delays here, eh? Hopefully the Android version shows up around then, too. As always, each episode will run you $4.99 with a discount for the season pass. No trailer yet, but I'd expect one soon.