Gal Gadot, or Wonder Woman if you prefer, is endorsing the just-released League of Angels - Paradise Land [Free], a turn-based fantasy RPG. Beyond loaning her face for the game's app icon and endorsing it, Gal Gadot doesn't seem to have much else to do with the game. However, the game itself looks fun for those who enjoy fantasy turn-based RPGs. The art is pretty good, although on the generic side, andÂ I'm glad to see that League of Angels doesn't offer the usual fast-paced button mashing combat but, instead, offers turn-based gameplay.

The game offers multiple progression paths and quite a few different modes to playâ€”such as Honor Trial, a mode with roguelike elements, Arena, where you battle other players, and so on. The game is out now on both iOS and Android.