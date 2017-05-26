HyperBeard Games has started to make a name for itself as a purveyor of fun collecathon games such as KleptoCats [Free]. The studio is now combining their collectathon stylings with something clicker-esque. Chichens has you collecting cute chicken-style creatures, and then frantically tapping to collect energy from them to get more eggs to get more chichens. You collect coins which can be used to feed the chichens to make them bigger. Hello, my large corgi chichen son.

There will be different worlds to collect different chichens in, with plenty of cute chichens to collect. The whole game is adorable and ridiculous as other HyperBeard games are, what with all the chichens running around as you tap them. In fact, that's part of what makes this such a different experience from other clickers, is that the clicking here is a core part of the game to get more eggs, and expand your chichen collection. And with the chichens running around, you can't just idly tap. Maybe that's a bad thing to you, but for someone who wants a more involved experience from their collectathon, maybe this is for you!

Chichens releases on iOS on June 1st. If you're on Android, you can check the game out right now. Also, since it's got chicken-like creatures, and it's kind of a clicker, perhaps it would be more appropriate to call it a clucker?

Boo me in the comments below, folks!