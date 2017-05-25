Perchang, the studio that made Perchang [$1.99] and was founded in part by Rodeo Games' Ben Murch, is hard at work on a sequel to Warhammer Quest [$2.99], called Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times. And they have two bits of cool news to share. First, they have some new screens to share. Want to see an underground river of blood, and a Beastman sacrificial chamber? You can now!

The other news is for those of y'all that are in the UK. Warhammer Fest is happening in Coventry, and Perchang is gonna have a playable demo of Warhammer Quest 2! You'll be able to play as the Dark Elf Sorceress and Empire Captain, fighting through an entire dungeon for yourself. I'm probably banned for life after impugning the good name of Blood Bowl, so someone else is gonna have to give us the word on the game.