Hey hey, it's time to make some crazy money, are you ready? Here we go! Those are the words that lit a fire in the hearts of many an arcade gamer and Dreamcast owner back in the day thanks to SEGA's Crazy Taxi [Free]. One of SEGA's last big arcade hits, the game was one of the Dreamcast's best sellers and among the first SEGA games to go multiplatform after the company's exit from the hardware business. Over the years, it's been re-released on just about every platform out there, including iOS and Android. To add another trophy to its shelf, it's also one of very few non-Sonic premium games to survive SEGA's big cull of titles around the release of iOS 9. SEGA clearly likes keeping the game around.

Well, I have some good news, some more good news, some bad news, and some okay news for you all. First point of good news is that the game has been updated with 64-bit compatibility, so it will survive the heavily-rumored 32-bit Appocalypse. Second bit of good news is that the game is now completely free. Ah, but regular readers know what that probably means, which leads to the bad news. If you update the game, you will now be in possession of one genuine ad-supported title. Finally, the okay news is that so far all I've run into is a quick pop-up banner ad for another SEGA game on start-up. If that turns out to be the usual case, it's not the biggest loss.

I suppose it presents us with an interesting question. If the only way for a game to justify being updated by a company is to go free and add some light ad support, is that an acceptable outcome? Sure, customers paid for the game, but I can't imagine the relatively low purchase price justifies infinite support from the company. If I could save some of my favorite apps that will otherwise vanish by having a banner pop up on start-up, I think I would go for that. But the slope, it seems slippery, my friends. Well, weighty debate topics aside, Crazy Taxi is free now, so do what you will with that.