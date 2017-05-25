Some of our readers have often asked me about games they could play with their young ones, and Harvest Moon Lil' Farmers [$3.99] looks like it could be a fun one to try. As you can guess from the name, Harvest MoonÂ (sorry, not THAT Harvest Moon) has you running a farm and doing the usual kinds of activities that come with farming (and I don't mean waking up at 4 AM every day). You and the little ones will be growing vegetables by planting seeds and then harvesting, caring for your farm animals by collecting eggs, milking cows, and so on, and keeping the locals happy by making sure your farm shop has plenty of produce to go around.

The game has no text and it's all drag and drop, which should help the little ones navigate it easily. And it doesn't have any ads, which should help prevent any age-inappropriate images from popping up on screen. So, parents looking for fun games for your little ones might want to take a look at Harvest Moon Lil' Farmers, out now.