As of late, the one-touch platformer has been particularly appealing for the cramped commute on the tube, as being able to play a game with a one-handed tap is extremely convenient irrespective of where I happen to be trying to kill time. DROP NOT! [Free] has been a particular highlight, however Cubie Adventure caught my eye when UNIT5 announced their latest title last month. As well as the typical cast of cute and colorful creatures that are obligatory in games with a similar voxel art style, Cubie Adventure impresses through its emphasis on immersion, with frenetic fast-paced action as your protagonist jumps to avoid dangerous obstacles and potentially fatal pits. After a brief soft launch and numerous delays later, Cubie Adventure finally has a fixed release date, and will hop, skip and jump onto the App Store on June 1st.

To celebrate the impending launch of their latest game, UNIT5 have released a teaser trailer for Cubie Adventure on our forum thread that depicts many of the characters in beautiful stop motion glory. This attention to detail, as well as future plans of level editors and a global online race mode, elevate Cubie Adventure beyond the restrictions of its hyper-accessible control scheme. The addition of Cupet friends that follow your avatar behind are also particularly neat, and should provide an incentive to keep unlocking characters by collecting the in-game currency. It may not be a unique release, but Cubie Adventure's hypnotic charm make it one to look out for when it launches on the App Store for free on June 1st.