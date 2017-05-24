If you still haven't had enough of Warhammer and Games Workshop on your mobile devices, then check out Mordheim: Warband Skirmish [$3.99], which released today. The game is based on the classic tabletop game from the late 90s and brings the miniature game to your tablet and mobile phones. You'll have to lead your Warbands through different encounters, collecting along the way valuable shards from the comet that destroyed the city of Mordheim. You will, of course, get to customize your Warbands as you see fit, and try to show the world that you're the coolest of them all.

The game is all about turn-based PvP combat, and it will launch with three Mercenary factionsâ€”Reikland, Middenheim, and Marienburgâ€”with others following as DLC. The developers are planning on bringing all the factions from the board game to the digital version, which is good news. The game is $3.99 and should be fun for those who've played the original board game. Hop over to our forum thread if you're looking for early impressions.