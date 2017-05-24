Yesterday, we noticed that a bunch of games dropped to the price of $0.99 for what is most likely a Memorial Day sale. Well, there are a whole bunch of other games that have also gone on sale, though not necessarily for $0.99. I figured I'd mop up the best of the bunch that I could find and present them to you here in a nice, easy-to-click list. Nudge nudge, wink wink, friends. All kidding aside, there are some really great games on sale for up to half off of their regular price, so make sure you check them out.

Here's the lot:

I've included links to reviews where we have them available so that you can get more information on each game. We didn't review Samorost 3, but if you enjoyed Amanita's other games, you'll surely have a good time with it. Happy shopping, everyone!



  • Daniel Schroeder

    The Nintendo Switch launch title, Human Resource Machine, now on iOS? And only a dollar?!

    • brantov

      it was here way before the Switch launch.

  • Kainamor

    I own all of these but Dungeon Rushers. The only reason I have not picked up is because the TA community seems to have the consensus that it gets boring very fast, with a backlog like mine it seems passable. Any other opinions out there?