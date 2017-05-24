Yesterday, we noticed that a bunch of games dropped to the price of $0.99 for what is most likely a Memorial Day sale. Well, there are a whole bunch of other games that have also gone on sale, though not necessarily for $0.99. I figured I'd mop up the best of the bunch that I could find and present them to you here in a nice, easy-to-click list. Nudge nudge, wink wink, friends. All kidding aside, there are some really great games on sale for up to half off of their regular price, so make sure you check them out.

Here's the lot:

SteamWorld Heist [$4.99] REVIEW

Grim Fandango Remastered [$4.99] REVIEW

Human Resource Machine [$0.99] REVIEW

Botanicula [$4.99] REVIEW

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 [$2.99] REVIEW

Machinarium [$0.99] REVIEW

Samorost 3 [$0.99]

Dungeon Rushers [$2.99] REVIEW

Out There Chronicles [$1.99] REVIEW

Rebuild [$0.99] REVIEW

Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville [$2.99] REVIEW

I've included links to reviews where we have them available so that you can get more information on each game. We didn't review Samorost 3, but if you enjoyed Amanita's other games, you'll surely have a good time with it. Happy shopping, everyone!