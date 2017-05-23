The final episode of The Walking Dead: A New Frontier [$4.99], or Season 3 if you prefer, should be coming to our devices next week, and I know many are looking forward to concluding their (probably) harrowing and depressing playthrough. Telltale published a short video today that talks about how the developers go about deciding what kind of choices the game should have, which choices are impactful enough to matter, and how they create tension between the choices a player would normally make and the ones that better serve specific playthroughs.

I'm not going to say more about the video, since it does give away the direction of the final episode, but it's definitely worth watching if you want to know more about Telltale's philosophy. The final episode should be coming next week, so get ready to probably see everyone you love die.