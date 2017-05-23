Chillingo and Damp Gnat's Icycle: On Thin Ice [$2.99] released way back in the halcyon days of 2013, but somehow the game's still kicking in 2017. The game got an update on iOS not too long ago with new content, and now an Android version is out at last. Don't worry, there's no pricing shenanigans here, it's just a $2.99 paid app on Google Play, no in-app unlocks at all.

I'm glad to see this fun and gorgeous game get a second resurgence in content and releases. A Steam Greenlight campaign is underway right now for the PC release. Icycle is a game I remember being hyped for back at GDC in 2013, seeing just how stylish it was and how fun some of the challenges could be, and the released version lived up to my expectations. And heck, it got more content since then in an update in late 2015, so if you still haven't checked this out on either iOS or Android...do it now!