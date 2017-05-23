Humble Bundle has a new Epic Platformers mobile bundle, and it's got a great collection of Android platformers for you to check out. The $1+ tier includes a couple Ravenous Games titles: Devious Dungeon [$2.99] and Devious Dungeon 2 [$2.99], along with Eggggg - The Platform Puker [Free]. All solid mobile-exclusive titles. The pay-above-the-average tier contains a few more great titles. There's Gunbrick [$2.99] by Nitrome; RunGunJumpGun [$2.99], the fantastic jetpack-and-gun-based auto-runner; and Retsnom [$0.99], and artsy platformer involving mirrors and a dark storyline. Finally, the $5-and-up tier includes several fantastic console-to-mobile ports: Never Alone: Ki Edition [$4.99], a fascinating platformer that tries to tell an interesting story about the Inupiat people and their culture; Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons [$2.99], a platformer where you control two characters at once; and Limbo [$4.99], which TouchArcade readers don't need a reminder about.

For $5, this is a fantastic bundle full of great games. It's worth picking up if you want to play these games on mobile, want them on Android, or just want to support charity. There's also bound to be some more games coming next week, so the value of this bundle gets even better. It's good to be an Android gamer sometimes...