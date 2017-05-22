Torfi is working on a intriguing game called Triple Agent for mobile. The game, which takes place on one phone that you pass around, is designed for 5 to 9 players, with players either working for the Agency, or as a double agent for V.I.R.U.S. Players get information and events that pop up as their turn comes up. At the end of each round, players vote for who to imprison. The Agency wins if a double agent is imprisoned, but V.I.R.U.S. wins if they can survive the votes, and reach the win condition, which can change over time!

Now, while Triple Agent claims influence from games like Secret Hitler, Mafia, and Werewolves, I like what they're doing with being a mobile app. You pass a single phone around among players, which seems like it could help with keeping the rules of the game straight. The thing I don't like about tabletop games is how there's that confusion over how rules should be implemented. But what Triple Agent can then wind up implementing is dynamic elements, and secret info can be shared to players individually. Plus, there's even the ability to change teams mid-game for those wily saboteurs. Triple Agent is near completion, and interested players should sign up for the newsletter and potential beta test list...