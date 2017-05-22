Let's face it: when it comes to strategy/tactical RPGs, iOS gamers have got it pretty good. Setting aside the occasional great port we get from PCs or consoles, there are also plenty of quality original games in the genre. The only catch is that they tend to be a little rudimentary in their presentation. Bucking that trend is the Demon's Rise series, which offers up accessible yet deep strategy gameplay with surprisingly high-quality production values. The games aren't much for story, but if you enjoy the mechanics of games like Final Fantasy Tactics or X-COM, you'll want to check out Demon's Rise [$7.99] or its sequel, Demon's Rise 2 [$2.99]. At the moment, you can grab the latter game for its lowest price yet.

Regularly selling for $7.99, you can now add this superb game to your collection for a mere $2.99. That's its lowest price yet, and it's practically a steal. Demon's Rise 2 flips the usual formula on its head by having you play as the bad guys, which makes the party composition quite unique compared to the usual sorts you see. Want your party leader to be a huge polar bear carrying a hammer? You can do that. You should do that. There's a full campaign with 30 missions, an additional 30 quick missions, tons of equipment and gear to collect, and a playable polar bear carrying a hammer. Did I mention that? You can check out the official TouchArcade review if you want more details, but the short version is: it's good.

I couldn't find any information at the moment as to how long Demon's Rise 2 will be on sale. The first game was marked down last week for four days, though, so it could be the same here. If so, you've only got a few days to scrounge sofas for change. Good luck!