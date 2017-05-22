Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It's time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. Is it just me, or did last week feel really long? Well, whatever your relative association with the movement of time, I've got a bag of updates for you to check out while you have your morning cup of whatevs. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself using AppShopper Social [Free], the watchlist in the TouchArcade App [Free], or by participating in the TouchArcade forums, but this weekly summary is here to fill in the things you might have missed. Let's dig in!

Sonny, $2.99 Sonny, you're a weird, cool game. But apparently you were a bit too tough for some players, so here's an update to alleviate the pressure somewhat. Some bosses and enemies have had their stats nerfed, while skills in the Shadow Tree have been buffed. Indecisive? Doing a re-spec now costs less than half of what it used to. In addition to bug fixes, the odds and ends in this update also include added achievements and a new option to view completed cut-scenes.

Assoluto Racing, Free Assoluto Racing might have a title that makes some people snicker, some VERY IMMATURE PEOPLE WHO ARE NOT ME I MIGHT ADD, but it is also a pretty popular racer. This update adds some new cars from Nissan including the Skyline Hardtop 2000 GT-R, the Skyline GT-R (R32), and the Skyline GT-R V.Spec (R33). There are some new physics systems to accommodate these new cars, and a number of other tweaks and bug fixes. Alright, stop the giggling in the back row over there.

Mikey Jumps, Free Mikey? (takes a long, cool-looking drag on a Popeye Candy Stick) Mikey had a hard life. Just when he thought he got out with his shorts intact, he was put through a bunch of grueling tests with a grappling hook. Then rocket boots. He was just a kid, for crying out loud. But life has a way of making some kids grow up real fast. Somehow, he made it out of all of that alive, only to have to deal with everything put together. What finally got him? Some say it was the new Diamond World added in the latest update. 200 new levels. Sure, he could continue using Gems, but there's only so many times you can pay away your troubles before trouble starts looking for you, you know? And when it did, not even winning the coveted UMMSMotW award could save ol' Mikey.

Angry Birds, Free Thank goodness, the nightmare is finally at an end. We're getting away from the Piggy Farm levels. This update brings the last 15 of them, closing out the episode and allowing us to move on to less-evocative pastures. With the barrel's bottom fast approaching, dare we dream that Angry Birds will one day host a cross-over with the largely-forgotten 1995 film Gordy? I mean, why not? It was arguably the second-best talking pig movie of that year, after all.

Tiny Rails, Free Normally, I wouldn't endorse miniature rails. They are not of sufficiently durable build to support a locomotive and thus are quite dangerous. But I suppose virtual tiny rails are acceptable, and thus, so is the game Tiny Rails. Anyway, this update takes the game to Russia, and I hope you'll all appreciate that I'm not going to make any Yakov Smirnoff jokes. Instead, I'll tell you about the fact that you can visit, purchase, and upgrade more than 80 new stations. There's some new story to uncover and since you're going to Russia, a special Snow Plow Train Car has been added so that you won't meet your end from the powerful winter. Among the new additions are real-world Russian train cars and engine, giving it all an authentic feel.

Crash Club - Drive & Smash City, Free Crash Club is the club where people meet up to crash things, I guess. Seems like a dangerous club, but who am I to tell people what they do in their free time? I snuggle a Spider-Man cushion and play 25-year old Super NES games, so I'm hardly in a position to judge. Anyway, Crash Club's only been out a short while, but developer Prettygreat is pretty great in that they had an update ready to go almost right away. It adds a new car, 10 new antennas, 5 new decals, 5 new wheels. No word on if they also added 3 french hens and 2 turtle doves, but you know, I'm hoping. Oh, I see here that they've also increased the rewards on incentivized video ads? That's nice. I guess you can have your Crash Club, just try not to conflict with the bandicoot fans, okay?

Dungeon Link, Free By now, Fionna and Cake have got to be one of the most famous forms of Rule 63 out there. At any rate, Dungeon Link's long-running collaboration with Adventure Time sees further expansion in this update, adding three new Adventure Time episodes that will be rolled out over the next little while. There's also some new Adventure Time equipment. You can expect to see Fionna, Cake, and many of the other gender-flipped versions of the cast. Also, I just noticed that one of the characters you can collect in this game is a chubby little chipmunk dressed up in Chip's clothes from Rescue Rangers, so I think this game is technically awesome now?

Neo Monsters, $0.99 Neo Monsters is still quite popular, an impressive feat considering its age and the fact that it's a paid game. The latest update adds more team slots, adds the ability to show numbers on your own team in battle, throws in some new monsters, and makes some tweaks and balance adjustments. Apparently the AI has gotten some improvements for certain monsters, so don't be surprised if enemies you were kicking around suddenly find some teeth.

Talisman: Horus Heresy, $4.99 The fourth character expansion has arrived, and you can buy it via IAP to add some extra spice to your games of Horus Heresy. It includes two new powerful warlords to take into battle: Endryd Haar and Typhon. Each of them comes with their own unique skills and abilities, adding some welcome variety to the game. Looks like it's only a couple of dollars for the IAP, so if this game is your jam, have at it.

Gangstar New Orleans: Action Open World Game, Free I expect we'll be seeing a lot of this one in the future. Gangstar New Orleans has a bunch of stuff in its latest update, including airplanes, sports cars, and zombies. Two of these things belong together, two of these things are kind of the same. As of this update, you can also earn diamonds by watching video ads, which is always a popular feature. The development team has also made some improvements to certain missions and gameplay modes while also squashing some nasty bugs. Zombies. Why did it have to be zombies?

SimCity BuildIt, Free Vegas is still a thing, yeah? Well, I know it's at least a thing in SimCity, where the next few weeks of content are going to revolve around things inspired by Sin City. Oh, neat. The names are kind of close. I guess that answers that question. Collect the Casino City Sign and Casino City Park to bring Sims in. Build the Wedding Hall and the Sims' Night Club to add a little romance to the affair. Or is that a little affair to the romance? Ah, sensible chuckles. And of course, you can also build some casinos. Two of them in fact. More stuff to fit in your limited space! It's like Tetris, but with buildings.

That about wraps it up for last week's significant updates. I'm sure I've missed some, though, so please feel free to comment below and let everyone know if you think something should be mentioned. As usual, major updates will likely get their own news stories throughout this week, and I'll be back next Monday to summarize and fill in the blanks. Have a great week!